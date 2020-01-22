NH unemployment rate unchanged from November

New Hampshire unemployment officials say the state's unemployment rate for December was 2.6%, unchanged from the November rate and slightly higher than last year.

Officials said Wednesday the seasonally adjusted estimate for December 2018 was 2.4 % in New Hampshire. The state estimates that 757,710 people were employed last month, an increase of 1,680 from November and an increase of 12,480 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December was 3.5%. That was a decrease of 0.4 % points from the previous year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

