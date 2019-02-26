NH unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in January

New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for January was 2.4 percent, a decrease from 2.7 percent a year earlier.

Officials said Tuesday that the January rate remained unchanged from the previous month.

The state estimates that 746,270 people were employed last month, an increase of 1,050 from December and an increase of 8,520 from a year ago.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 4 percent. That was a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous year.

