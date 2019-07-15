NH victim's family seeks answers after remains identified

The family of a 26-year-old woman whose remains were found is asking authorities for more answers in her case.

Investigators say Trish Haynes was last seen in the Grafton-Danbury area in New Hampshire last summer. Her remains were positively identified in May but were not publicly released until Wednesday.

The victim's close relatives say they had known for some time the remains found belonged to Haynes and that she was a homicide victim.

Haynes' great aunt, Valorie Haynes Alvarez tells WMUR-TV that while she's relieved the remains were identified, the family is "not going to let this go cold."

The New Hampshire attorney general's office has said little publicly about the case, calling it an ongoing active investigation.

