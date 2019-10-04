NH wants feedback on providing services to children, families

New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth and Families wants your input about how to best provide services.

It says it wants guidance from everyone involved: service providers, youth, parents and foster parents, advocacy groups, health care and mental health providers, philanthropic organizations, and academic and research institutions.

DCYF intends to use feedback to develop programs and services

The department has a "Request for Information" Document on its website. Responses are due by Nov. 7.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 from 1-4 p.m. That will in the Brown Building Auditorium in Concord.