NH wedding venues, indoor dining get June 15 greenlight

In less than two-weeks, wedding receptions will once again be allowed to take place in New Hampshire, and restaurants are gearing up for a full reopening.

Beginning June 15th, Granite State restaurants can offer indoor-seating at full-capacity. Currently, only outdoor seating is permitted. On the same day, wedding venues can also reopen but at 50-percent capacity. Social-distancing guidelines will still be in-effect for both restaurants and weddings.

"We are really encouraging folks to maintain that physical and social-distancing, which we understand is a challenge during a celebratory event such as a wedding -- but it really is important," said Gov. Chris Sununu, R- New Hampshire.

The Governor is planning to let New Hampshire's stay-at-home order expire on June 15th while continuing to focus on vulnerable populations.

