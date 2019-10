The woman accused of animal cruelty after dogs were found in the extreme cold will be in court Friday.

Jennifer Choate is expected to plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.

Police say dogs were found in an Alexandria, New Hampshire barn with temperatures at 11 below zero.

Choate was previously charged after 36 dogs died in a pair of fires at her property in Bristol, New Hampshire.

Two dozen dogs are now being found new homes.