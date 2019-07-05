NH woman injured from shotgun blast

Police in New Hampshire say a woman is recovering from burn injuries from a shotgun blast.

The Valley News reports police said another person fired the gun on Thursday during a gathering of friends in Claremont. The woman, who wasn't identified, was burned on her lower body and was taken to a burn facility. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not name the shooter but said they had confiscated the weapon.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

