A warning tonight from New Hampshire State Police about a phone scam targeting sex offenders.

We spoke to Sergeant David Kane from the Troop A Barracks in Epping. He says he got the first call from a victim yesterday.

According to Sgt. Kane, about six cases have been documented so far, and the scammer is identifying themselves as Sergeant Newsome.

If you get one of these calls, hang up and call your local police department or New Hampshire State Police.