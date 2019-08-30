NOAA: Northern lights could be seen in our region this weekend

This weekend we could be getting a rare all natural light show in our backyard, that's the northern lights.

Cropped Photo: Courtesy: USAF

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is saying that northern states, like Vermont and New York, will be able to see the Aurora Borealis.

While the northern lights are a common sight in Alaska and near the poles, it usually isn't seen in the lower 50 states.

NOAA says we could see them because of geomagnetic storm activity.

They expect that they will be most visible Saturday and Sunday evening.