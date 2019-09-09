NRC to check on Vermont Yankee decommissioning progress

Members of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be in Vermont this week to talk about the dismantling of the former Yankee Nuclear Power plant in Vernon.

Courtesy: NorthStar

As of right now, that work is way ahead of schedule.

Video provided to us by Northstar Holding Company, the current owners of the closed facility, shows radioactive pieces of the plant being taken apart along with office buildings on site.

NorthStar took over ownership of the plant at the beginning of this year and began dismantling it almost immediately.

NRC officials will be meeting with members of the state's citizen advisory panel Tuesday night.

The panel is responsible for keeping state and local officials up to date on the decommissioning progress.

"The biggest change is when the panel was first created, it was assumed that Vermont Yankee decommissioning wouldn't start for 60 years and now it is well underway. So, the panel is going to be reevaluating over the coming months whether the membership needs to change or the purpose and objective needs to change," said Chris Campany, the advisory panel chairman.

The NRC will be hosting 11 meetings across the country where active plant decommissionings are taking place.

A report will then be issued to Congress to help communities better prepare for plant closures, which are expected to become more frequent in the future.

You can attend Tuesday's meeting at the Brattleboro Middle School from 6-9 p.m.