NVU-Lyndon accused of awarding financial aid to student athletes

Northern Vermont University at Lyndon is being reprimanded for improperly awarding financial aid to student athletes.

17 college athletes in Lyndonville were considered for scholarship money -- the NCAA says they were not eligible for.

Channel 3 spoke with an athlete back in 2017 who received a $1,500 dollar scholarship to attend Lyndon his freshman year.

"If we had known that it was going to be a violation, you know we wouldn't have taken it because no one wants to go through this kind of thing," said Andrew Whalen.

In 2017 Jonathan Davis, the dean of students, told Channel 3 more than 50 percent of incoming students received a leadership scholarship for reasons like volunteer work.

But between 2013 and 2017 some students were awarded that same scholarship because of their leadership on the field, not in their communities.

"We were pretty mad, because, you know, we didn't take this knowingly," said Whalen.

According to the NCAA, the people administering some of that money were coaches who worked in the financial aid office.

In the report, NCAA says there was confusion among University staff about what role coaches could play in financial aid oversight.

Tuesday, the NCAA laid out penalties for the school which include four year's probation, a $2,500 fine, and vacation of records.

That means wins or matches won by a team with an ineligible athlete between 2013 and 2017 will be removed from record books.

Lyndon staff tell Channel 3 they will be working with the NCAA in the coming months to determine which wins will have to be vacated.

It also says the university has taken measures to prevent this from happening again in the future.