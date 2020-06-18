NVU advisory committee to present recommendations

A committee looking at the future sustainability of Northern Vermont University is set to provide their recommendations Thursday.

The NVU Strong Advisory Committee has been meeting to develop models for a "right-sized" Northern Vermont University. They will announce their recommendations on YouTube at 10 a.m. Thursday.

NVU's Lyndon and Johnson campuses were among those slated for closure under a proposal floated earlier this spring by Jeb Spaulding, the former chancellor of the Vermont State College system. After a major backlash from students and faculty, Spaulding shelved the plan and resigned.

One of two reports to the Legislature this month on the economic health of the Vermont State Colleges system concluded that with enrollment declines and COVID-19 restrictions, the system is running upward of a $36 million deficit.

Before the pandemic hit, the VSC system was already looking at a nearly $10 million deficit this year alone. The report before lawmakers recommends allocating up to $40 million to fill the gap for next year if revenues are short. Some lawmakers are calling on the use some of Vermont's $1.25 billion CARES Act funds to fill the hole.

Much of next year's financial picture for VSC remains unclear because they still don't know what attendance will look like in the fall and if there will be a second wave of COVID-19.