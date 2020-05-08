NY Child Victims Act filing deadline extended to January

New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until January to sue those responsible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday extended the Child Victims Act filing deadline to make up for curtailed court services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-year window for pursuing legal action was scheduled to close in mid-August. Victims and advocates in March asked Cuomo to extend it.

The 2019 law suspended the statute of limitations for a year to allow victims to pursue even decades-old allegations of abuse against priests, teachers, Boy Scout leaders and other adults.

