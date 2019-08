The Franklin County, New York, coroner says the death of a four year-old child at a New York campground Tuesday was caused by drowning.

The body of 4-year-old William Mytych was found just after 2 p.m. in the water at Rollins Pond Campground in the town of Santa Clara. Police used dogs and planes to search but ended up finding the boy's body about 1.5 hours later in the water near where he disappeared.