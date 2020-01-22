NY Corrections Officers Union upset with Cuomo's plans to close more prisons

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlined his $178 billion budget and addressed concerns about the $6 billion deficit looming over the state Tuesday.

But some New Yorkers are upset that Cuomo's proposal plans to close more prisons.

The State Corrections Officers Union feel that the proposal fails to address the realities of the prison system.

They say 15 prisons have closed under Cuomo's administration.

It's unclear which prisons could close but as we have told you before, last year a few North Country prisons were on the list.