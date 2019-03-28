NY DEC warns of rabid wildlife in North Country

A warning about rabid animals that could hurt you and your pets.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says wild animals in eastern Essex County, including Moriah, Crown Point and Ticonderoga, have tested positive for rabies.

They say infected animals may act tame, sick or unusually aggressive. Symptoms include staggering, convulsions, choking and frothing at the mouth.

If any animal with unknown vaccination status bites you, wash the wound with soap and water, and go to a doctor right away. Rabies can be deadly if untreated.

