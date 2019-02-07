NY GOP lawmakers seek new limits on drinking water contaminants

Three Republican state senators are demanding strict new limits on two industrial contaminants that have been found in water sources in three areas in New York state.

Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan and Republican senators Ken LaValle and Phil Boyle on Wednesday called on the state Department of Health to set drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS, two chemicals linked to cancer and other health problems.

PFOA has contaminated drinking water in Hoosick Falls, while PFOS has contaminated drinking water around an Air National Guard base in Newburgh and groundwater near another base on Long Island.

Health officials have not yet publicly responded to the lawmakers' request.

Environmental groups and the state Drinking Water Quality Council have also called for new limits on the two chemicals.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

