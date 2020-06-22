NY Jewish sleepaway camp operators sue for coronavirus closures

A group of Jewish summer camp operators has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his decision to keep overnight camps closed this summer.

The Times-Union reports that the Association of Jewish Camp Operators and a group of parents argue that the statewide closure of overnight camps is a violation of their “constitutional rights of the free exercise of religion and the fundamental rights of parents to control the religious education and upbringing of their children.”

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker found that reopening overnight camps would be too risky. Day camps will be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

