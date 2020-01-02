NY Legislator warned about drunk driving; charged with DWI

The top Republican in the New York State Assembly has been charged with driving while intoxicated on New Year's Eve and just a week after he wrote a column warning citizens against getting behind the wheel drunk.

Brian M. Kolb, R-Canandaigua, who represents the 131st Assembly District just outside of Rochester, New York, said it was a “lapse in judgement."

Authorities say Kolb's state-issued SUV was found in a ditch in front of his home.

He was later arrested and charged after he failed a serious of field sobriety test. Kolb later failed an alcohol breath test that indicted his blood-alcohol level was 0.08%.

