N.Y. Police looking for missing man

Police in New York State needs your help finding a man with dementia who disappeared.

71-year-old Joseph Mudinger was last seen around 2:30 PM Thursday driving a tan 2005 Dodge Ram.

Police say he was driving south on State Route 30 and drove past his home.

Police say with his dementia, he may drive to his previous home in Long Island.

Mudinger is about 6-feet tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan and black jacket, and blue plaid flannel underneath.

He was also wearing a tan baseball cap with the letters USO.

The number to call police at (518) 873-2750.

