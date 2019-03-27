NY Police searching for man who escaped custody

Police in Hoosick Falls is searching for a man who escaped while in their custody.

34-year-old Justin Faatz was last seen Wednesday at 5:30 PM.

Police say he was wearing a grey long-sleeved jacket, with a red t-shirt, and dark colored pants, and could still have a handcuff on his right wrist.

Faatz was arrested earlier this year in connection to a December 2018 burglary where jewelry, tattoo equipment, and guns were reportedly stolen.

Hoosick Falls Police said in a press conference they're asking Vermont State Police, and Bennington Police to be on the lookout.

They say he was recently been staying in Vermont.

If you see him, call 911 right away.