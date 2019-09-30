NY Rep. Chris Collins resigns in wake of insider trading case

Rep. Chris Collins of New York is resigning from Congress ahead of his expected guilty plea in an insider trading case.

That's according to a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Collins has sent a letter of resignation that will take effect when Congress meets in a brief session on Tuesday.

It would be up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to set a special election to fill the seat, which leans Republican.

Collins, a Republican from western New York, was among the first members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

A federal judge in Manhattan has scheduled a hearing Tuesday afternoon for Collins to enter a guilty plea in a case initially brought last year.

A similar hearing has been scheduled Wednesday for Collins' son.

The congressman is accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son and the father of his son's fiancée.

Prosecutors say the tip allowed them to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Collins' attorney didn't immediately respond to messages Monday.

