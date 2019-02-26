NY Senate OKs bill to ensure proper burials for veterans

The New York Senate has approved a new program that aims to ensure proper burials for veterans whose bodies are unclaimed.

The Democrat-led chamber passed the bill Tuesday on a unanimous vote.

It would require local governments to work with veteran organizations whenever a veteran's next of kin cannot be identified.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat, says no one is more deserving of a respectful burial than the men and women who served in the armed forces.

The bill has not yet received a vote in the Democrat-led Assembly.

