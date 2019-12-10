NY Senate leader sees no delay on criminal justice changes

New York's Senate majority leader has thrown cold water on a push to delay criminal justice reforms.

Changes passed by lawmakers earlier this year eliminate pretrial detention and money bail for the wide majority of misdemeanor and nonviolent felony cases.

The move is expected to curtail the number of people held in jail while awaiting trial.

Some law enforcement officials argue the bail law will jeopardize public safety.

But Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Monday that it makes no sense for a person accused of a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor charge to be locked up for years without having been convicted.

