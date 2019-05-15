NY Senate passes package of road, waterway safety measures

The Democrat-controlled state Senate has passed a package of bills aimed at making New York's streets, roads and waterways safer.

The legislation being approved Wednesday includes a bill that would allow school districts to mount cameras on the stop arms of buses. The devices extend when buses stop to pick up or drop off students.

Drivers caught illegally passing stopped school buses would face $250 fines, with municipalities and school districts splitting the money.

The Democrat-led Assembly approved the legislation in March.

Other parts of the safety package include a bill that would require all vehicle passengers to wear seat belts when riding in the back seat and a measure requiring the operators of motorboats to complete a boating safety course if they were born on or after Jan. 1, 1993.

