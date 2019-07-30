N.Y. State Police car hit by biker competing in Ironman

A biker participating in this past weekend's Lake Placid Ironman is recovering after crashing into a New York State Police patrol car.

Police say during the triathlon, a trooper was driving slow with their emergency lights on.

When the cruiser make a sharp, uphill turn, an Ironman competitor was violating race regulations by going the wrong way.

The trooper tried to avoid Alain Aubuchon, but the cyclist hit the cruiser and was thrown from his bike.

The Quebec man had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries.