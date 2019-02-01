NY State Police look for tips in 11-year-old deadly arson

New York State Police hope the public can help them crack an 11-year-old arson case that killed a Clinton County mother and son.

It happened back in September of 2007. Crews were called out that night to a fire on Second Street in the town of Lyon Mountain after a neighbor heard an explosion and called 911.

Inside, the father, Frank Davey Jr., 44, was able to make it out of an upstairs window, but his wife, Luciana Davey, 42, and their son, Frank Davey III, were not able to make it out and died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators later determined the fire had been set and the case is considered an unsolved double homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New York State Police: (518) 897-2000 or (518) 897-2073.