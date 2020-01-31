4 hospitalized after exposure to substance mailed to Dannemora prison

Authorities in New York are investigating an unknown substance mailed to the Clinton Correctional Annex in Dannemora that has made some staff ill.

A New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson says staff at the annex Friday found an unknown substance in a letter and that it caused a number of staff to feel ill.

A hazmat team responded, along with New York State Police. Four people have been transported to the hospital and have been decontaminated.

There was no other immediate information available.

