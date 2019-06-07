NY authorities to crack down on ADK High Peaks parking mayhem

Many people will be breaking out their hiking boots and headed to the Adirondack High Peaks this weekend, but there are some major changes this year when it comes to parking your car.

Rain or shine, the Adirondacks have something to offer. The iconic views, recreation, and crisp mountain air. But this beauty comes at a cost -- parking mayhem at some busy trailheads. "The risk is so great," said Joe Pete Wilson, Keene's Town Supervisor.

Hundreds of cars can line the sides of scenic Route 73, leaving hikers to walk on the narrow shoulders at their own risk, high-speed traffic buzzing by.

"He sent me an email and asked why is there a 55 mph highway in your parking lot? And he has a point, we're not providing parking," Wilson said.

Over the years solutions have made their way to the hills -- no parking signs along the road put in last year and white parking lines in pull-offs to allow for more cars. But this year they are trying out something new. "The hiking parking is going to be a little different," Wilson said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Transportation are making a four-mile parking ban from Rooster Comb to Chapel Pond Trailheads, with constant patrols with the aim of finally get the safety message across to those coming to use the trails.

"State police, Essex County Sheriff's Department, Rangers, everybody will be doing enforcement, so depending on who writes the ticket will depend on the fine," Wilson said.

The goal, he says, isn't to deter travelers from coming to small communities like Keen. "It's great to have the visitors here -- it's the basis of our economy -- but now we have to provide the infrastructure they need to keep them safe, educate them so they have a great trip and come back," Wilson said.

Officials say they are still working on plans to accommodate more parking, but that the first step was keeping hikers safe.