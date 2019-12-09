NY bans some cleaners, cosmetics to help prevent water contamination

New York is banning the sale of certain cleaning products, cosmetics and personal care products.

It's because of a chemical called 1,4-dioxane. The EPA says it's a likely carcinogen to people but it is still in many products.

Elevated levels of the chemical have been found in municipalities across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the new law will help prevent 1,4-dioxane from contaminating New York's waters.

The law will not take effect until January 2022 and will be enforced with civil fines for violations.