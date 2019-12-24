NY bill aims to open lawsuit window for adult sex abuse suits

Some New York lawmakers want to give victims of sexual abuse an opportunity to sue over allegations ordinarily barred by statutes of limitation.

Churches, youth groups and schools were hit by a tsunami of lawsuits this year after the state gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a one-year window to sue over allegations ordinarily barred by statutes of limitation. Now, some lawmakers want to open the same window for people abused as adults.

The legislation could lay a pathway for people to file additional lawsuits against some high-profile men rocked by the MeToo movement.

