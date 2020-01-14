NY bill seeks to protect workers from payroll processing issues

A New York lawmaker is working to push forward legislation that would ensure employees are protected from any future issues with payroll processing companies.

The Times Union reports a bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Kevin Thomas will be on the Senate's Judiciary Committee agenda Tuesday. Thomas had introduced the bill shortly after thousands of workers across the country had their bank accounts drained with the sudden closing of MyPayrollHR in September.

The closure of the company had sweeping implications for companies that had relied on it to disburse paycheck money to their employees.

