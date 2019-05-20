NY bill targets distracted pedestrians

A new proposal working its way through the New York state is taking aim at people who walk and text. Under the plan, so-called 'cellphone zombies' could be fined for distracted walking.

In the Big Apple, so-called 'cellphone zombies' are everywhere.

"Instagram, Snapchat, photography, all that," said Andre Lepadatu, a local resident.

Texting and crossing city streets, even during rush hour:

"You need to be aware of your surroundings, and they're not," said Marie Sudik, a local resident.

But, a new bill sponsored by New York lawmakers Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, D-Brooklyn, and Senator John Liu, D-Queens, could make that a crime.

"We're just saying, just wait the five seconds, wait until you're on the other side of the street and then start texting again," Sen. Liu said.

The measure would apply to all portable electronic devices including smartphones, laptops, and gaming devices.

Those making calls to a doctor or 911 would be exempt. The proposal would hit first time offenders with a ticket of up to $150 for distracted walking. Repeat offenders could face penalties of up to $250.

Last year Honolulu became the first major city to target distracted walkers with fines. Similar efforts introduced in Arkansas, Illinois and Nevada have failed.

"The goal is simple -- it's to keep people safe," Sen. Liu said.

He hopes New York will follow Hawaii's lead and make people pay more attention while crossing the road.