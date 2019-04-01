NY budget: New Manhattan tolls, statewide plastic bag ban

The Democrat-controlled New York Legislature is poised to give final approval to a state budget that bans plastic bags statewide and imposes new tolls in Manhattan.

Lawmakers began voting on the $175.5 billion budget Sunday and hoped to wrap up their final votes early Monday morning.

When the ban takes effect next year New York will follow Hawaii and California as the third state in which single-use plastic bags are banned.

The tolls on motorists driving south of 61st Street are expected to start in 2021 as a way to discourage traffic and raise money for New York City subways. The specific toll amount will vary based on time and day and will be set by a review panel.

The budget also eliminates cash bail for most criminal defendants.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/1/2019 12:34:35 AM (GMT -4:00)