NY committee aimed at helping women in financial services

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the formation of New York state's first-ever women's committee to address representation.

This is during National Business Women's Week.

The committee will push for the advancement of women in the financial services industry. Members will work to identify the hurdles women in leadership roles face and for diverse women working their way up.

The committee will serve as a subcommittee of Governor Cuomo's Council on Women and Girls, co-chaired by two women.

They argue there is a disproportionate gap of women working in the industry compared to how many serve in leadership roles.