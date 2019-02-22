NY community mourns 4 children, father killed in fire

An upstate New York community is struggling to cope with the deaths of four children and their father in a house fire.

A funeral on Friday in Watertown will celebrate the lives of Aaron Bodah and his daughters: 4-year-old Skylar; 6-year-old Erin; 8-year-old Alexa and 14-year-old Merissa.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Valentine's Day.

WWNY says Watertown teacher Erin Weston remembers the sisters as "the sweetest girls" who "loved each other so much."

A fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey, survived after escaping from the burning home. She ran to neighbors for help.

