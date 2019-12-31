NY comptroller audit finds fault with hemp industry regulation

An audit by the state comptroller's office has found numerous faults in regulatory oversight of New York's industrial hemp program.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports that a report released Monday concluded that crop testing is haphazard, that incomplete grower applications are approved and that there are inconsistencies in record keeping.

Auditors found that the Agriculture Department inspected 57% of crops to ensure they were below the mandated limit of 0.3% THC.

When a plant tested higher than the limit, the department failed to inspect growers using the same seed lot.

A representative from the agency says the agency agrees with the comptroller's conclusions and promised to improve record keeping.

