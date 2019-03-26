NY county bans unvaccinated minors to stem measles outbreak

Officials in one New York county have declared a health emergency to deal with an ongoing measles outbreak. They're banning unvaccinated people under 18 from public spaces.

"This is a public health crisis and it is time to sound the alarm and take the appropriate action," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Anyone under 18 years of age, who has not received the MMR vaccine against the disease, will be barred from entering public spaces for 30 days or until they receive the vaccination. So far 151 cases of the highly contagious virus have been reported in Rockland County since October, mostly in an Orthodox Jewish community. Anyone under 18 who is unable to be vaccinated for documented medical reasons is exempt from the declaration.

New York State currently allows religious exemptions for the measles vaccine.

"I think something needs to be done, but just to say we gotta ban everybody underage and things like that, I don't see that doing more good than hurting," said David Martinez, a New York resident.

"If it going to cause an epidemic... you have to follow the rules," said Barbara Mihalczo, a New York resident.

It's unclear how the temporary declaration will be enforced. Officials say violating it could mean a $500 fine and six months in jail.

"There will not be law enforcement or deputy sheriffs asking for your vaccination records -- that is ridiculous. However, if you are found to be in violation of this declaration, your case will be referred to the district attorney's office," Day said.

This year the CDC has reported 314 measles cases in 15 states. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, rash, or even deafness or death. Health officials stress the vaccine is highly effective and offers 99 percent immunity against the disease.

