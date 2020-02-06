NY court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling

Daily fantasy sports contests face an uncertain future in New York after an appellate court ruled that the activity amounts to illegal gambling.

The court upheld Thursday a previous decision that ruled daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling.

The court also ruled that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a game of skill, not chance.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law in 2016 that cleared the way for companies like DraftKings and FanDuel to operate in New York.

It's unclear whether the state attorney general will appeal Thursday's decision to the state's highest court.

