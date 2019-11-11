NY disabled veterans group hosts annual ceremony to put away flags

The weather didn't stop veterans in northern New York from honoring Veteran's Day.

Roughly fifty veterans and their families came to Veterans Park in Plattsburgh for the annual ceremony. The Robert A. LaFountain chapter of Disabled American Veterans hosted the gathering, which was shortened due to the cold.

After a prayer from Chaplin James McGuire, the singing of the national anthem and the lowering of the flags, an honor guard presented the colors as taps was played. The vets take the flags down during the winter months to stop any damage from high winds.

"This is an honor of all veterans, it's to pay tribute to everyone who served. It's not just the ones that died in battle, it's the ones that didn't, and we need to honor them," said Bonnie Mahnk, the DAV's commander.

The group will put the flags back up come spring.

