NY eases rules for changing parties before primary elections

New York is relaxing party enrollment deadlines to make it easier to cast a ballot in primary elections.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Thursday giving voters until Feb. 14 to enroll in a party to vote in the April presidential primary or the June congressional and state primary.

Under the old laws, voters had to sign up for a party up to a year before a primary if they wanted to participate.

The deadlines kept many people from voting in the 2016 primaries, including two of Donald Trump's children, who weren't registered as Republicans in time to vote in the 2016 GOP primary for president.

Cuomo says the change removes an unnecessary barrier to the ballot box and will encourage more New Yorkers to get involved in their democracy.

