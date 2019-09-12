NY expands anti-tobacco programs to target e-cigs too

New York is expanding anti-tobacco initiatives to discourage the use of vaping devices and e-cigarettes too.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed an executive order directing state agencies overseeing anti-tobacco programs to address the newer methods of tobacco use.

Cuomo also signed into law a mandate that state anti-tobacco campaigns include vaping as well as traditional tobacco.

The changes come as public health officials around the nation investigate hundreds of lung illnesses believed to be related to vaping.

Cuomo, a Democrat, signed legislation in July raising the statewide smoking age to 21. Earlier this week he announced plans to require health warning posters in shops selling vaping products.

He says the new emphasis on the risks of e-cigarettes reflects the state's efforts to prevent young people from getting addicted.

