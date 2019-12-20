NY faith leaders say cash bail system causes inequality

A group of New York faith leaders is speaking out against the use of cash bail.

They say the practice can lead to inequality. Their comments were included in a letter dated Thursday to District Attorneys Association of New York President David Hoovler.

Hoovler has criticized the rollout over sweeping changes to the state's bail laws. New York prosecutors have voiced a myriad of concerns over the new bail law.

The changes, which do away with cash bail for the wide majority of misdemeanor and nonviolent felony cases, take effect at the start of next year.

