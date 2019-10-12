N.Y. families speak out about hardships they face

Local families facing hardship could get some help.

The Child Care Coordinating Council and United Way of the Adirondacks have teamed up to host a Communication Cafe.

They're inviting 25-30 families to talk about successes and hardships they face, with some families living paycheck to paycheck.

This is based on Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed report, or "ALICE".

It shows a third of people in New York's North Country live on a limited income.

At the discussion, lawmakers and other officials will offer services to help families and talk about possible solutions.

"At a minimum, that people learn about one another's perspective, that they are empathic, that they maybe can walk in someone else's shoes for a few hours," Child Care Coordinating Council Jamie Basiliere said, "To know from a policy maker's perspective or from a family perspective or there are people who are actually both. To learn another persons perspective."

The event is on October 19th from 10 AM to Noon at the Child Care Coordinating Council.

It's a kid-friendly event, but you'll need to register ahead of time.

You can sign up by calling the Child Care Coordinating Council at (518) 561-4999.