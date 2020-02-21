NY family sues so child with vaccine exemption can go to school

Parents who say their child has severe reactions to vaccines have sued to allow the boy to attend school without the typically required shots and hope to overturn New York regulations that limited medical exemptions to vaccines.

WHEC-TV reports that Thorn Schwartz has autism, and his mother says she worries her son's body can't handle vaccination. According to the Schwartz family, Thorn has had a longstanding exemption to vaccinations. But that exemption was called into question when the state issued emergency regulations that clamped down on medical exemptions.

Judge Daniel Doyle granted a temporary restraining order that allows Thorn to return to school Feb. 1. The family wants to make that permanent.

