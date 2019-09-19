NY fighting effort to expand religious exemptions

The federal government wants to expand religious exemptions for federal contractors. Critics, including the state of New York, say the change could allow for discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

State agencies are submitting public comments opposing the federal plan. They argue the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed rule will cut protections for workers especially in the LGBTQ community.

The public comments also say no matter what happens at the federal level, employers in New York state cannot discriminate against someone for being LGBTQ, or for any other category protected under the state's human rights law.

