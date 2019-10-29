NY food pantries stocking up for Thanksgiving

Food pantries are already stocking up on Thanksgiving dinners.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity in New York's North Country is looking for food for its Thanksgiving holiday baskets. Last year it served about 700 Clinton and Franklin County families with Thanksgiving staples like turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing. It says the baskets really help families in the colder months when they have to worry about higher heating bills and other unexpected charges.

"Everyone that we are serving are members of your community. They're your friends, your neighbors, people who really just need a little extra hand this time of year, and that's what community is about," said the group's Lisa Goodrow.

They will take any food donation, or for $30 you can buy a holiday basket for a family. The food will be distributed before Thanksgiving and they are currently taking applications.

