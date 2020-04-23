NY gives green light for elective surgeries at certain hospitals

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo has given the green light to hospitals in areas with low-COVID activity to resume elective surgeries.

"We know, based on the modeling and the data we're receiving, that we're in pretty good shape," said the Democrat. "We have some openings in some of the hospitals, so we want them to get back into business as well."

Surgeries and other patient services are a big source of revenue for hospitals and could help some of those facilities bring furloughed employees back to work.