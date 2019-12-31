NY governor says he'll try again to legalize paid surrogacy

Prospective parents in New York could enter into paid surrogacy contracts under a proposal that the governor says he’ll try to pass again in 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he will submit legislation to legalize gestational surrogacy as part of his 2020 State of the State agenda.

Lawmakers did not pass a similar bill this year in New York.

The state is one of a few that explicitly bans paid surrogacy contracts.

Gestational surrogacy allows those struggling with fertility to conceive a child who would be carried by a surrogate.

