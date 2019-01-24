Cuomo signs voting bills into law

Voting rights are changing in New York and actor-director Ben Stiller is a part of the story. Stiller was Gov. Andrew Cuomo's special guest as the changes were signed into law.

The bills standardize early voting, pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, same day registration, no-excuse absentee voting and combining state and federal primaries.

Cuomo claims there's a push by the federal government to make voting access harder.

"New York, we're doing the exact opposite of the federal government. They want to go backward, we want to go forward. They want to reduce our rights; we want to increase individual rights," said Cuomo, D-New York.

"In terms of having people have the access to voting so they can, you know, really determine their future. So I'm really happy to be a part of this," Stiller said.

Stiller was there, in part, because of Cuomo's efforts to cut taxes on filming in the state. Stiller says movie and TV shoots have provided hundreds of jobs to people in the entertainment industry.